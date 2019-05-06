The remnants of “Invest 91” are drifting along the Gulf Coast and will bring heavy rain to our area Thursday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday night for Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi.

Forecasts put rain totals around 2-to-4 inches or more from Wednesday through the weekend. Most of southeast Louisiana should be able to handle that much rain without a problem thanks to our recent dry weather. However, there is concern that heavy downpours could bring 2-3 inches of rain per hour, causing street flooding in flood-prone areas.

In preparation for the heavy rain, The City of New Orleans lifted parking restrictions starting on Wednesday night, allowing people to park on the sidewalks and neutral grounds through Friday morning.

"Parking restrictions on neutral grounds and sidewalks will be suspended beginning at 6 p.m. (Wednesday) and will remain suspended until 10 a.m. on Friday," a statement from the City said. "Residents are reminded not to block intersections or streetcar tracks."

New Orleans' drainage system has 116 out of 120 pumps available for service as of Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials. All turbines, frequency changers and other redundant power sources are also up and running.