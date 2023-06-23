City warns of dangers at Lincoln Beach, including gators, snakes and deteriorating structures

The city says the area is home to alligators, venomous snakes and other wildlife.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is asking people to stay away from Lincoln Beach due to safety reasons.

The beach has been closed since 1964 but has been the subject of recent revitalization proposals and the city has received money to restore parts of the recreational site.

However, the city warns that the “structures and facilities at Lincoln Beach have gradually deteriorated over time due to lack of maintenance and a barrage of hurricane impacts.

The city also said the area is home to alligators, venomous snakes and other wildlife.

The city says that it is anxious to restore the cultural site and re-open it for the public but that until the improvements are made, it is not safe.

The city also said that going past the railroad tracks to the site is against the law.

A number of safety improvements are required before it can be reopened, including but not limited to:

Retro-fitting the existing tunnel structure to meet ADA compliance

Repairing the east and west shelters and the brick perimeter wall

Resealing the concrete panels

Removing the waterfront structures

And re-establishing the water and sewer utilities