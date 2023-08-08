New Orleans Main Library HVAC system in need of major repairs

The library is a designated cooling station.

The New Orleans Main Library is reopened after being closed on Monday for repairs.

City officials told WWL-TV that the "New Orleans Public Libray recently conducted a feasibility study and is working on a long-term solution with the Capital Projects Administration for replacement of the 30-year-old system and will be a major project that will not be complete before this summer is over."

The Main Library is a designated cooling station. Monday - Thursday, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Friday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. All other New Orleans Public Library locations are open Monday - Thursday, from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Friday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., with the following exceptions:

The Keller Library & Community Center is closed due to facility maintenance

NOLA READY HEAT RELIEF MAP

Earlier this month, the City of New Orleans launched the NOLA Ready Heat Relief Map, which can be found at ready.nola.gov. This interactive map lists free, indoor air-conditioned locations for the general public.

Businesses or organizations that are willing to act as a free community cooling site should email ready@nola.gov with the address, dates and hours to be added to the map.