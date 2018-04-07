A New Orleans man is on Coney Island for the Fourth of July, getting ready to compete in this year’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest.

Adrian Morgan, nicknamed “The Rabbit”, is ranked the seventh best competitive eater in the world. He has previously eaten 528 oysters in less than nine minutes, 63 tamales in 12 minutes and 30 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Morgan will be among 20 other men who are challenging ten-time winner Joey “Jaws” Chestnut for the annual hot dog-eating contest. He holds the current record that he set last year of 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

The event attracts thousands of in-person spectators and will be televised on ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

