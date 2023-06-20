New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy band will march in D.C. on July 4th

“It’s really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” band member Dylan Rachel said. “Not a lot of people will have the privilege to go to D.C."

NEW ORLEANS — Band camp cadets have a spring in their step and are marching to a beat with purpose at the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy.

Two weeks from now, they will be performing down Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., in the National Independence Day Parade.

“It’s really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” band member Dylan Rachel said. “Not a lot of people will have the privilege to go to D.C. and do the things that we do. I’m truly honored.”

“For me, band is like a family so it’s like going with my family to a new place because not all of us had the opportunity to go to D.C. yet,” band member Sinai Caceres said.

NOMMA Band Director Kevin Fedelmen says it’s a real honor to be asked to march in the July 4TH extravaganza.

“I’m super excited just to give these kids a really good memory to go back on in their high school career,” Fedelmen said.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana invited NOMMA to be in the parade.

"You know, Huey Long used to march through the middle of Manhattan carrying a baton in front of LSU’s band,” Cassidy said. “I don’t know if they’re (NOMMA) going to let me carry the baton, but wouldn’t it be cool.”

The school’s senior Marine advisor, Col. Pat Kline is proud of his cadets.

“They have worked really hard,” Kiline said. “Local community has probably seen them in many Mardi Gras parades. This is the first time they’ll be performing at a national level.

The band is raising money to help pay for the trip.

“Many of our families would not be able to be able to afford this experience if it wasn’t for the subsidies of the fundraising efforts that our band has done,” NOMMA Principal Alexis Long said.

For the cadets, it will be 5 days in the Nation’s Capital they won’t soon forget, representing their school, their city, and their state.

“I’m really blessed to have this opportunity,” Rachel said.