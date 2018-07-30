NEW ORLEANS – The reward for information in a shooting that left 3 people dead and 7 others injured Saturday night has been raised by 5 times to a total of $25,000, it was announced Monday. The money includes $10,000 from Crimestoppers, $10,000 from the FBI and $5,000 from the ATF.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison had few updates other than to say that the two suspects were either wearing hoodies or were in ski masks and wore latex gloves. Harrison now says that one of the suspects had two guns, and the other had a rifle.

Despite several agencies working on the case, there appears to be little new information – at least that is being made public.

Police believe the incident is gang-related and that one man was being chased by two people firing guns. The man ran into a crowd at the strip mall in the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue and several people were hit as shots were fired. At one point the two suspects stood over the man and fired several shots into him at close range. The suspects then fled on foot toward Martin Luther King Blvd.

Once again Harrison implored the public to come forward with information.

“We need your help... These thug criminals that opened fire into a crowd, don’t care about the welfare of those people in the crowd and we shouldn’t be concerned about them.”

