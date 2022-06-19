Mayor Cantrell's office responds to incident caught on video at concert

The mayor's office said in a statement she was trying to "diffuse a potentially violent situation."

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell was involved in an altercation at a concert at The Fillmore NOLA Saturday night.

In the video Cantrell can be seen in a stand off with a woman who extends her hand toward Cantrell’s face. The mayor appears to push the woman’s hand away and at some point the woman appears to shove her.

There appears to be a mildly heated exchange and someone can be heard on the video saying, “she doesn’t know who that is.”

It is unclear what caused the incident to occur.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨

New Orleans MAYOR, Latoya Cantrell, spotted at the #Rob49 concert with her Michael Jackson Penny loafers in the bathroom about to get mopped and flushed down the toilet. #OnlyInNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/aUw7IXIEWl — P O C A H O N T A S 💜💋 (@kaymarie504) June 19, 2022

The mayor's office released a statement Sunday morning regarding the incident:

“Mayor Cantrell intervened to diffuse a potentially violent situation. Upon witnessing an altercation, the Mayor acted in a manner in which she always implores our residents: if you see something, do something,” said Director of Communications Gregory Joseph.

Shortly after the incident occurred, rapper Rob49 brought Cantrell on stage and praised her for her handling of the situation.

“I wanna give Teedy (Cantrell) a special award for being the best mayor that ever came to New Orleans,” he said. He then handed Cantrell a plaque.