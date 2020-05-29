New Orleans Mayor Cantrell to address COVID-19 numbers as state contemplates Phase 2

The Mayor of New Orleans and the city's health director will address the media about where the city stands on Phase 1 so far.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the city's health director, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, will address the media Friday about the current numbers in the city surrounding COVID-19.

The address comes just as the city hits its 14th day in Phase 1 of reopening and as the state prepares to make an announcement Monday about whether it will be moving forward with Phase 2 of reopening.

Governor John Bel Edwards said he anticipated making an announcement on Monday, June 1 and, if the state were to move into a less restrictive Phase 2, it would do so no earlier than Friday, June 5.