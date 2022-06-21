LIVE at 11 AM: Mayor Cantrell to address crime, abandoned Naval Station, other topics

The mayor is planning a wide-ranging press conference in New Orleans Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday on a wide range of topics, including crime, the abandoned Naval station on Poland Avenue, a request to extend the time to spend Hurricane Katrina FEMA funding, the proposed City Park/Lakeview flood mitigation project and a second amount of city funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

All of the issues have been in the news recently. It is not certain if she will address other topics like trash pickup, the status of road projects or the weekend incident on video where she and another woman exchanged words at a concert.

Crime has been a sore subject all year long as violent crime has surged and several high-profile crimes have made major news.

There has also been renewed concern over the abandoned Naval base that seems to be home for several people who have occupied vacant spots. Police responded to a report of a shooting a week ago and there was another incident this week.

The city is also attempting to get an extension on FEMA funding that was given after Hurricane Katrina. It was nearly $2 billion but only about half of it has been spent with the deadline looming. Louisiana’s two Republican Senators and Democratic Congressman Troy Carter are all lobbying for an extension to spend the money.