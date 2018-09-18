NEW ORLEANS - Workers at local McDonald’s are joining other strikes across the country demanding equal treatment in the workplace.

The strikes come four months after McDonald’s employees in New Orleans and other cities filed 10 charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging widespread sexual harassment at the company.

In New Orleans, 22-year-old Tanya Harrell alleges that her two managers teased her, but otherwise took no action after she told them of repeated verbal and physical harassment by a co-worker.

The new allegations come almost two years after 15 McDonald’s workers in Fight for $15 filed a series of sexual harassment complaints against the company.

Attorneys for the workers plan to ask the EEOC to consolidate or coordinate the new charges with the 2016 charges as well as others that remain pending.

A spokesperson McDonald’s Corporation said there is no place for harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

