NOPD: New Orleans mother wanted for simple kidnapping of infant son

Nicholas was recently placed under court-ordered custody of the State of Louisiana Child Protective Services and was located at the Elysian Fields Avenue home.

NEW ORLEANS — An infant is reportedly missing out of New Orleans Thursday and the New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating him and his mother.

According to the NOPD, police are searching for 5-month-old Nicholas Washington and 43-year-old Shawanna Washington, who is wanted for simple kidnapping.

Through investigation, detectives said Thursday, Nicholas' mother Shawanna Washington, arrived at a relative's house in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue to visit where the infant after he was placed there under court-ordered custody of the State of Louisiana Child Protective Services.

Reportedly at about 2:15 p.m. the relative looking after Nicholas stepped away for a moment and claimed that's when Shawanna Washington took the infant and the relative's phone without permission, according to NOPD.

Police said Washington left the location with the infant in an older black van with no visible license plates driven by an unknown male. Washington later called the relative and said she was not going to return the infant.

Nicholas is described as a black male, about 15 pounds, having a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing red and blue striped pajamas. Police added he currently requires daily medication that he does not have access to following this incident.

Shawanna Washington is described as a black female, 5’7” 100 pounds with long black hair and was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, beige-colored pants and a grey sweatshirt.

Due to safety concerns of the infant, an arrest warrant was obtained for Shawanna Washington on charges of:

Simple kidnapping

Interference with the custody of a juvenile