New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Courts close due to COVID outbreak

They will reopen on Jan. 4, 2022.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans municipal and traffic courts will close until 2022 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a court spokesman, the courts will close on Dec. 21 due to positive COVID test results. They will reopen on Jan. 4, 2022.

The courts will do the following to accommodate citizens while they are closed:

Suspend the requirement to report to the Municipal and Traffic Court of New Orleans throughout the Court closure;

Reset all trials and hearings scheduled during the Court’s closure, with all defendants to receive new notices via U.S. Mail;

Continue to conduct first appearances for all inmates via video conferencing relative to probable cause determinations, bail settings, and other first appearance settings;

Continue Web and Interactive Voice Recognition (IVR) capabilities, payments for which can be made by visiting our website at www.nola.gov/traffic-court or by calling 504-658-8500; and

Not issue any attachments or suspend driver’s licenses for matters set during the Court’s closure