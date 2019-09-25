Vic Schiro was mayor when the New Orleans Municipal and Traffic courthouse opened in 1964.

Major renovations are sorely needed there.

"This building hasn't had a renovation since it was opened in the early 60s," Chief Judge Paul Sens said.

Judge Sens announced that's about to change.

The courthouse on South Broad next to NOPD headquarters in Mid-City is expected to get a $15 million dollar makeover beginning early next year.

"We've received money from the Law Enforcement District bond issue 12 years ago and we've been fighting to get this thing done," Sens said.

Court business will move to temporary courtrooms at the old VA Hospital on Perdido Street for about two years, while the renovations are underway.

Attorney Ken Jones, Jr., handles cases at Municipal Court.

He said the courthouse needs an upgrade.

"There used to be beautiful fountains on the inside and beautiful fountains outside," Jones said. "But, just over the course of time things deteriorate. the useful life is gone, so it's time to renovate and make anew."

The number of courtrooms will increase from four to seven.

Court Executive Officer Edward Walters said the second floor of the building, now used mostly for storage will be transformed into usable space.

"There's a lot of space up there that could have been used way back when," Walters said. "We're going to have two courtrooms on this main floor here as well as five courtrooms on the second floor."

Jones admits he would have preferred a new courthouse.

"If I had my way I'd like to see a whole new government complex here, as a matter of fact, for the police, for the courts and for the criminal courts as well," Jones said. "Listen, I'll take anything that's better than we have now. You call that a win."

Judge Sens said when the work is done, it will be a modern community courthouse complete with space for wrap around services.

"So that people can come here and get any classes, whether it's a DWI class or an alcohol class or if it's social work," Sens said.

The courthouse is expected to close by the end of the year or early next year.

Judge Sens credits Mayor LaToya Cantrell for supporting the renovations.