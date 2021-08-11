New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court closing for 2 weeks due to Covid-19

During the closure, all requirements to report to the Municipal and Traffic Court of New Orleans are suspended.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court will be closed for the next two weeks due to employees testing positive for Covid-19.

According to a court representative, the court will be closed until Thursday, Aug. 26, at 8 a.m.

According to court officials:

All trials and hearings scheduled during the court's closure will be reset. All defendants will receive notices in the mail.

First appearances for all inmates will happen by video conferencing relative to probable cause determinations, bail settings and other first appearance setting.

Web and Interactive Voice Recognition capabilities will be continued. Payments can be made at NOLA.gov/traffic-court or by calling 504-658-8500.

The court will not issue any attachments or suspend driver's license for matters set during the court's closure.