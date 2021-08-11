New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court closing for 2 weeks due to Covid-19

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court will be closed for the next two weeks due to employees testing positive for Covid-19.
According to a court representative, the court will be closed until Thursday, Aug. 26, at 8 a.m.
According to court officials:
- During the closure, all requirements to report to the Municipal and Traffic Court of New Orleans are suspended.
- All trials and hearings scheduled during the court's closure will be reset. All defendants will receive notices in the mail.
- First appearances for all inmates will happen by video conferencing relative to probable cause determinations, bail settings and other first appearance setting.
- Web and Interactive Voice Recognition capabilities will be continued. Payments can be made at NOLA.gov/traffic-court or by calling 504-658-8500.
- The court will not issue any attachments or suspend driver's license for matters set during the court's closure.
