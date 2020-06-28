Artist asks student ideas for New Orleans mural

Jessica Strahan will paint the mural as part of the Unframed collection started last year in the city’s Arts District.

Jessica Strahan will paint the mural as part of the Unframed collection started last year in the city’s Arts District.

It will be part of her “You Are What You Eat” series of portraits in which up to half of a person’s face is covered by a fruit that they love or is significant to them.

And it will be the first of up to three new murals joining five commissioned last year by the Helis Foundation and Arts Council New Orleans.

