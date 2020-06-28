x
Artist asks student ideas for New Orleans mural

Credit: AP
This photo, provided by photographer Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee, shows New Orleans artist Jessica Strahan on Aug 2, 2019, at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans. Strahan is the first artist selected for 2020 additions to the Unframed collection of murals begun in 2019 in the city's Arts District. She is asking New Orleans students to suggest ideas for a mural on the wall around a high school. (Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee via AP)

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans artist is asking students to suggest ideas for a mural on the wall around a school. 

Jessica Strahan will paint the mural as part of the Unframed collection started last year in the city’s Arts District. 

It will be part of her “You Are What You Eat” series of portraits in which up to half of a person’s face is covered by a fruit that they love or is significant to them. 

And it will be the first of up to three new murals joining five commissioned last year by the Helis Foundation and Arts Council New Orleans.

