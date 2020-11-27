New Orleans Musician feeds the community for Thanksgiving

“I think it’s New Orleans. It’s the hospitality, the spirit of New Orleans. This is what we’re all about,” said Trinette Pichon.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — In Treme on Thanksgiving day, the Mother in Law Lounge was in the spirit of the season.

Kermit Ruffins, with help from the Baby Dolls, handed out more than 200 holiday meals to those in need.

It was a holiday feast for hundreds. Potato salad, green beans, 200 pounds of turkey wings, and a whole big pot of homemade gumbo were all on the menu.

“There’s so many people out there that need help, and that is what Thanksgiving is about,” said Ruffins, who started cooking Wednesday, and arrived at 10:30 on Thanksgiving to begin packaging up the meals.

Ruffins has been doing this since the pandemic hit. He’s accepted donations of food or cash to cook up meals and keep his neighborhood fed.

“We always try to feed the community, and just help out in any kind of way,” he said.

To hand out this spread, he recruited the help of the Baby Dolls, who said they’re more than happy to spend the holiday helping out.

“I think it’s New Orleans. It’s the hospitality, the spirit of New Orleans. This is what we’re all about,” said Trinette Pichon.

She and some other members masked up and packaged dozens of meals all afternoon.

“We don’t take for granted that there are some that they’re not able to make a spread for their family today, or even receive food today. So we wanted to partner with him and serve our community today with Thanksgiving dinner,” Pichon said.

Plate by plate, they’re paying it forward to a thankful community.

“Happy Thanksgiving to everybody, and come and get some food any time!” said Ruffins.

Ruffins accepts donations for his efforts. You can donate on cash app $5044358763 or Venmo @Kermit-Ruffins-1.