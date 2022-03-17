'Captain America' Anthony Mackie to build film studio in New Orleans East

The actor purchased a 20-acre site on the I-10 Service Road and Read Boulevard.

NEW ORLEANS — Marvel's newest 'Captain America' and New Orleans native Anthony Mackie has reportedly purchased 20 acres of land in New Orleans East with the intention of building a new film studio, sources tell The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Sources close to the situation say the purchase of the land was finalized last Friday, according to land records. The land is right off of the I-10 Service Road and Read Boulevard.

The negotiation has reportedly gone on for months. Mackie plans to base his new production company, East Studios LLC, at the new facility and is looking to buy more space nearby.

Mackie is a graduate of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), and has maintained a close relationship to the city, even into his ascent into becoming a Hollywood mainstay.

Perhaps best known for his role as The Falcon in the Marvel anthology films, Mackie has also had major roles in films like "The Manchurian Candidate," "Notorious," "Eagle Eye," and "The Hurt Locker," among countless other credits.

Recently, Mackie has moved into producing, as he has producing credits on films "The Banker" and "Outside the Wire."