NEW ORLEANS — Driving to the New Terminal



Once the terminal opens on Nov. 6, travelers will take a different route to access the airport. The new terminal is located in closer proximity to the region’s main thoroughfare, Interstate10 (I-10). Travelers will exit Loyola Drive from I-10, cross over Veterans Boulevard and proceed on the new dedicated Airport roadway. The State’s Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) in close coordination with the City of Kenner recently completed improvements to the roadways to accommodate traffic flow through the Veterans/Loyola corridor.



From downtown New Orleans, take I-10 West and exit at Loyola Drive. Turn left at Loyola Drive and continue straight across Veterans Boulevard onto Terminal Drive, which is the Airport’s dedicated roadway system. From there, follow the signage to access the departures curb, arrivals curb, parking options, etc.



From west of the Airport, take I-10 East and exit at Loyola Drive. Turn right at Loyola Drive and continue straight across Veterans Boulevard onto Terminal Drive, which is the Airport’s dedicated roadway system. From there, follow the signage to access the departures curb, arrivals curb, parking options, etc.



From Airline Drive, turn onto the existing Airport Access Road, continue straight toward Veterans Boulevard. Turn left at Veterans Boulevard, and turn left onto Terminal Drive, which is the Airport’s dedicated roadway system. From there, follow the signage to access the departures curb, arrivals curb, parking options, etc.

Arriving at the New Terminal



Once passengers arrive at the new terminal, they should follow signage to the designated area for transportation options such as personal vehicle pickups, taxis, rideshares, limos, and public transportation, as well as hotel, parking and rental car shuttles.



Travelers who departed from the existing airport terminal before the opening on Nov. 6 will arrive at the new terminal facility. Shuttles will be available to take passengers to the Former Short Term and Long Term Garages located on the south side.



Parking at the New Terminal



With over 8,000 spaces, there will be four different parking options to choose from and more than enough space to meet the airport’s parking demand for coming years.



The new Short Term Garage will feature 2,190 spaces as well as a walkway directly from the fourth level of the garage to the Ticketing and Check-in area on the third level of the terminal and ground level access to the Baggage Claim.



The new, 2,750-space Long Term Garage is located across from the arrivals area on the east side of the facility.



Another parking option adjacent to the terminal is a 685-space Surface Parking Lot, which offers convenient parking just a short walk away at a lower rate.



The garage that currently operates as the Long Term Garage at the existing terminal will become a remote 2,438-space Economy Garage with optimized shuttle service available to and from the new terminal.