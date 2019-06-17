NEW ORLEANS — A police officer was wounded while investigating an armed robbery in New Orleans' Uptown area Monday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened in the 4900 block of Prytania Street. One officer was shot in the left shoulder and one suspect was also wounded.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene of the shooting and police have blocked off the roadway while they search for a second suspect.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that officers were seen with their guns drawn near Soniat and Coliseum streets.

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.