New Orleans officials light Roosevelt Hotel's Waldorf Wonderland

NEW ORLEANS — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the rest of 2020's challenges, the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans still transformed into the Waldorf Wonderland.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the director of the city's Dept. of Health, lit the wonderland Thursday at 11 a.m.

“This year, perhaps more than ever, we feel it is our duty to keep our traditions alive that have created holiday memories in the past and will continue to bring that spirit of joy that will last a lifetime,” Tod Chambers, the Roosevelt New Orleans' general manager said.

With COVID-19 restrictions in mind, Chambers said a different way doesn't have to be bad news.

“Like all families, we have reimagined our signature traditions and programming for those to enjoy in a safe and physically distanced manner," he said. "We invite individuals and families from near and far to celebrate and enjoy a complete holiday experience by staying with us, relishing in our exquisite decor and partaking in our many festivities.”

Here’s what the Roosevelt New Orleans’ Waldorf Wonderland will feature this year:

135,572 twinkling lights

3,328 feet of Winter White Branches filled with lighting

2,200 ornaments

44 fully decorated Christmas tress

698 hand-tied bows

345 red fresh Poinsettias

390 yards of gold gilded fabric for tree skirts

312 pounds of flocking

