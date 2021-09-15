New Orleans opens place to dump your household garbage

Tired of waiting for your smelly garbage to be picked up. There is now another option.

NEW ORLEANS — If you are tired of waiting for your trash to get picked up, the city has an option for you.

Starting at 11 a.m Wednesday, the City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation will allow New Orleans residents to dispose of bagged household garbage at the Elysian Fields Transfer Station 2829 Elysian Fields Ave. for free.

The transfer station will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This will just be temporary until the city gets more sanitation workers.

Residents are being directed to access the Elysian Fields Transfer Station via the service road and enter through the gate at the rear of the property.

Long lines and wait times are expected, traffic will be monitored by New Orleans Police Department Traffic Division.

Only bagged household garbage will be accepted. Vegetative debris, construction debris, appliances, electronics, or tires will not be accepted.

Also, commercial vehicles are not eligible to dispose of debris at the Elysian Fields Transfer Station.

If you have any questions regarding the offloading of debris or the Elysian Fields Transfer Station call 311.

Many Orleans parish residents have been complaining that their trash hasn't been picked up since prior to the storm - and with refrigerators and freezers being cleaned out and temperatures regularly in the 90s, it's become a smelly problem that the city acknowledges will take some time to fix.

Beginning this morning at 11AM, the City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation will allow residents to dispose of bagged household garbage at the Elysian Fields Transfer Station



This will be free of charge, temporarily, while our sanitation contractor capacity increases. pic.twitter.com/6OmDqYPYnu — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) September 15, 2021