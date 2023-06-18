New Orleans Opera honors late composer Moses Hogan on Black Music Month

The commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Hogan's passing occurred at the New Orleans Opera Guild Home.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Opera Association paid tribute to the late pianist, arranger, conductor, and composer Moses Hogan with a dedication ceremony and recital on June 16.

20 years after his passing, the arrangements of the New Orleans native were performed and played on his 50-year-old Yamaha grand piano.

The ceremony took place at the New Orleans Opera Guild Home as part of Black Music Month.

“Maestro Hogan is not only part of New Orleans history but part of classical music history. This piano dedication is a significant moment in NOOA’s history and marks our renewed commitment to preserve the legacies of Black artists and their invaluable contributions to American culture,” said Dr. Tara A. Melvin, NOAA's Director of Community Engagement and Partnerships.