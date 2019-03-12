NEWARK, N.J. — The president of a Louisiana bible college has been charged with sexually assaulting a student on a flight from Israel to New Jersey.

Federal prosecutors say 65-year-old Cornelius Tilton, of New Orleans, was seated next to a 19-year-old man on a flight from Tel Aviv to Newark Liberty International Airport. Prosecutors allege that Tilton touched the student inappropriately and grabbed the student's hand, forcing the victim's hand to touch him in a sexual manner.

Tilton was arrested by FBI agents when the plane arrived in Newark on Saturday. He was charged with abusive sexual contact and was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday.

It wasn't known if Tilton has retained an attorney. He could face up to two years in prison if convicted.

Tilton is the president of the Christian Bible College of Louisiana in New Orleans.

