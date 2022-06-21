x
New Orleans pilot survives plane crash with severe injuries

According to the family, Sean Harrison has several broken bones and internal injuries and will need multiple reconstructive surgeries.
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans pilot faces a long road to recovery after surviving a plane crash in North Carolina.

Sean Harrison and two friends were flying in a small plane, taking aerial photos of a summer camp in the mountains of North Carlina, when the plane became unresponsive, according to Harrison's family. 

The plan crashed on the outskirts of the camp and all three men on board survived, though they were all very badly injured.

According to the family, Harrison has several broken bones and internal injuries and will need multiple reconstructive surgeries.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family with their medical expenses and child care costs while he's recovering and out of work.

