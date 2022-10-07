City plans to secure and close blighted navy base site this week

“This has happened before. They’ve swept it before," said Judy Bolton who has lived nearby for over 20 years.

NEW ORLEANS — The Old Navy Base in the Bywater has been a magnet for problems for more than a decade.

The City of New Orleans said it will do an "intensive walk-through" on Monday morning at 11.

"In partnership with the developer of this private property, we will begin to fully secure and close the site of the Old Naval Base for redevelopment," the City said in a press release.

City leaders and public safety agencies, including Office of Economic Development, the New Orleans Police Department, and UNITY of Greater New Orleans are expected to be there.

Judy Bolton has lived next to the former base for almost 20 years.

“This has happened before. They’ve swept it before," Bolton said, "How much money of our taxpayer dollars goes to sweeping this massive, blighted property?”

Bolton said her neighbors also feel doubtful.

“I would invite the Mayor, LaToya, come on down to the sweep," Bolton said, "Also our Representative Freddie King.”

The gates that once secured the property were wide open on Sunday evening as folks on foot and others who were riding bicycles and motorcycles through the complex ignored the no trespassing signs.

Used needles could be seen scattered throughout the base.

A shooting approximately four weeks ago left the neighborhood on lockdown for hours, and multiples times this year the New Orleans Fire Department has responded to fires there as well.

“If you ever saw the inside of a Katrina house it looks like that," Michael Cilolino said describing the inside of the base.

Cilolino said the base is like an artist's playground and he wishes the city would find a way to salvage the graffiti.

“I mean I know there’s definitely issues and like a crime factor in there so something has to be done," Cilolino said, "But I wish there was a way to turn it into a structure.”

Meanwhile, James "Joe" Warpup said he calls the base home. According to Warpup, the violence is centered around only a few individuals.

“I love my family and to see them scattered to the wind where they won’t have my support and they won’t have mine is a terrible thing to me," Warpup said.

Folks living inside the facility will have to make way for the city's plan.

The latest proposal is for the complex to be transformed into a mixed-use development with affordable housing attached.

"We’re just being told you get to live over here and you get to live over there, and get a job," Warpup said, "Most of us have jobs.”

Neighbors worry without proper solutions, it will push the crime and problems back into the neighborhood.

“I just have lived here a long time and I keep thinking New Orleans is going to get better," Bolton said.