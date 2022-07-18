New Orleans police give out gun safety kits

Officer Reese Harper says those five seconds of safety are a must for gun owners, especially around kids.

NEW ORLEANS — They’re simple, can save lives, and New Orleans police hope free gun safety kits will make a difference.

“We have seen, tragically, that we’ve had children that have harmed themselves with weapons,” said officer Reese Harper with the NOPD. “Having a gun lock is really easy to use.”

Police point to failures in gun safety as the reason a couple of two-year-olds were shot within a day of each other last week. One shot himself in the leg inside a car outside Costco, the other was shot while in a car outside a nail salon on Bullard Avenue. Both were taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

““These are gun safety kits,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell as she held up one of the free kits during a recent community meeting in the Lower Ninth Ward.

Mayor Cantrell said there’s a gun safety problem in the city and hopes this simple solution will keep guns safe, if by chance a kid finds one.

“We’ve had young people, even adults, in terms of using firearms that have taken the lives of their siblings, friends, cousins, you name it,” said Cantrell.



In April, police say a three-year-old girl died after finding a gun in a bathroom inside a home in the French Quarter. According to a police report, she shot herself in the head. Then, in June, a two-year-old shot himself inside a home in Hollygrove. Police believe both deadly shootings were accidental.

“It literally takes about five seconds to do and it’ll save a life,” said Harper.

"I think it's a huge misconception that a kid will never find a weapon. Kids are curious by nature so it's very easy for children to climb around and go in those inconspicuous places or that we think are inconspicuous places, find that weapon and harm themselves,” said Harper.

The First District police station has already handed some kits out. With each one in use, city leaders hope it’s a potential in saving a life.

“At the end of the day we need people to be safe and to protect our children,” said Cantrell.