New Orleans Police investigating multiple shootings Friday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating multiple shootings across the city on Friday afternoon.
New Orleans police began investigating a homicide in the 1800 block of Painters Street in the St. Roch neighborhood around 12:46 p.m. The NOPD said a woman was shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Less than two hours later, police began investigating a separate shooting near Chartres and Governor Nicholls streets in the French Quarter. Around 2:04 p.m., a man was wounded in a shooing. Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment.
