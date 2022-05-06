New Orleans Police investigating multiple shootings Friday afternoon

The New Orleans Police Department reported it was investigating multiple shootings on Friday afternoon, including a deadly incident in St. Roch.

New Orleans police began investigating a homicide in the 1800 block of Painters Street in the St. Roch neighborhood around 12:46 p.m. The NOPD said a woman was shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than two hours later, police began investigating a separate shooting near Chartres and Governor Nicholls streets in the French Quarter. Around 2:04 p.m., a man was wounded in a shooing. Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment.