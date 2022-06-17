New Orleans police make arrests illegal stunt driving seen on social media

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson vowed a swift response after cellphone video showed a crowd of people attacking an NOPD cruiser.

NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested two of the five people accused of playing key roles in the reckless street stunts that shut down a busy New Orleans intersection.

According to New Orleans police, an unidentified 17-year-old from Denham Springs and 26-year-old Eduardo Gomez both surrendered to police this week.

The 17-year-old was arrested for felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00; simple assault; inciting to riot, aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce, and for disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior.

Gomez was arrested for aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce; disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior, and for rioting.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson vowed a swift response after cellphone video showed a crowd of people jumping on the hood of an NOPD cruiser and mocking the police as they tried to shut down a dangerous stunt.

"There's no way in hell we should be allowing anyone to come into our city and rule our city," Ferguson said the day after the 'pop up' show happened.

Three suspects are still wanted in connection with the case.

Tyler McKinney, 21, of New Orleans, is wanted for aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce; felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00, simple assault, disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior, and for rioting.

A 17-year-old white male from Kenner is wanted for aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce; felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00; simple assault; disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior, and for rioting.

And a 16-year-old white male from Metairie is wanted for aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce; principal to felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00; principal to simple assault; disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior, and for rioting.

Police say the investigation into this particular incident and similar ones across the city are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the remaining suspects is asked to call NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.