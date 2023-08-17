Police pension shortfall fines could get even worse for city

After WWL-TV broke the story about the pension crisis in July, Council Vice-President Helena Moreno discovered the situation could get even worse.

NEW ORLEANS — While the critical shortage of New Orleans police officers is hampering crime-fighting and response times, the problem is forcing the city to pay large fines to shore up the police pension fund.

A report issued Thursday by the New Orleans Inspector General shows that those penalties could add up to more than $38 million over the next 15 years. Over the past two months, the city has been forced to pay more than $50,000 a month, the report states, a number that could jump to $214,000 a month next July.

The pension hit stems from the NOPD’s staggering net loss of 287 officers between May 2021 and April 2023, bringing the force to an historic low of just over 900 cops.

After WWL-TV broke the story about the pension crisis in July, City Council Vice-President Helena Moreno spoke to the pension board director and discovered the situation could get even worse.

According to Ben Huxen, director of the Municipal Police Employees Retirement System, MPERS, that's because the retention and hiring bonuses recently paid to officers are also supposed to factored into the pension.

Moreno said that just like the initial shock of the pension fines, the potential added expense of factoring in the bonuses completely blindsided the City Council.

“When I spoke to MPERS, I was told that, actually, state law says that it is (pensionable). And, oh by the way, here's an attorney general opinion,” Moreno said.

Unless the city finds a solution, those make-up fines could explode even more, Moreno said.

“This is literally like burning money. It's $38 million in penalties that we are literally just throwing away,” she said.

But there's a possible solution.

Among the positive moves by the NOPD in recent months has been the hiring of more than 200 civilians to fill administrative and technical jobs within the department to allow more officers to return to patrol duties.

Those new employees could be contributors to the NOPD’s pension fund instead of the regular city employee pension fund, Huxen said. In fact, he said state law dictates that police employees are covered by MPERS.

Huxen said he has reached out to the city to encourage them to change the employees’ status and potentially alleviate the need for penalty payments to shore up the pension fun. But the city hasn’t responded, he said.

“We’re hoping that they (the city) would do it voluntarily, but they won’t even respond to us,” Huxen said.

Moreno, however, did go over the proposition with Huxen and recently helped pass a resolution urging the city administration to explore the move.

“To me what is the most frustrating is that there's actually a potential solution to eliminate these penalties,” Moreno said.