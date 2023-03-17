New Orleans police investigating murder at Crowder Blvd exit of I-10

Officers are investigating a homicide near the Crowder Boulevard exit ramp of I-10 west shortly after 2 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting near an Interstate 10 exit ramp in New Orleans on Friday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers are investigating a homicide near the Crowder Boulevard exit ramp of I-10 west shortly after 2 p.m.

The police department said initial reports show a male victim suffered at least one gunshot wound.

It was unclear in the NOPD's initial reports whether the shooting happened on the interstate or just nearby the exit ramp. The NOPD did not provide any additional details about the shooting, including possible motives or suspects.

