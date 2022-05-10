'We love the community we serve' - Officers who've stayed with NOPD say there's 1 big reason

“It is definitely an honor to stand before you and recognize you for the outstanding work that you do,” said NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson as he spoke to the officers.

NEW ORLEANS — When Donald Willyard left his hometown of Boston to become a New Orleans police officer about three years ago, he didn’t know what to expect.

“I had never been to New Orleans before applying to the job. I literally just gave it a shot,” said Willyard. “When I got off the airplane the bus driver for the RTA opened up the doors, turned to me and went ‘How’s it going baby?’ and I went ‘Yes, this is it.’ I love the people, I love the culture.”

Now a detective in the Eighth District his immediate love for his community was tested when the Oakmont Apartments in Algiers caught on fire back in May.

“There wasn’t much that went through our mind aside from running in there and making sure we got everybody out,” said Willyard.

Willyard and fellow officers rescued a man who used a wheelchair and evacuated the building, all before the fire fighters got there.

“Everybody was able to be saved,” said Willyard. “No lives were lost and minimal injuries.”

That life-saving response was recognized Wednesday as Willyard and a few dozen other officers were presented with awards for their service. Willyard got two. The second for apprehending a home invasion suspect.

“It is definitely an honor to stand before you and recognize you for the outstanding work that you do,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson as he spoke to the officers. “The untold stories that are not necessarily made public on a daily basis.”

Those stories include the time Seventh District officer Shenell Johnson, while off-duty, helped a fellow officer involved in a car wreck.

“The vehicle committed a traffic violation and collided with a marked NOPD unit,” said public information officer Reese Harper who told the story of what happened.

After getting the officer to safety, Johnson was told someone in the other car was a shooting victim. She jumped into action.

“I started to do CPR until back up arrived to assist me with CPR,” said Johnson.

The eventually man died, but Johnson wasn’t giving up.

“He was shot in the head, but I still attempted CPR because you never know,” said Johnson. “Preserving life is something that we’re supposed do.”

While not naïve to the challenges their understaffed department faces, these officers are thankful for the recognition, but more thankful for being able to serve.

“We do it because we love the community that we serve,” said Willyard.

“We’re important on the street not just for the crime, but to assist people, to help people, because that’s what’s important,” said Johnson. “We need to help in this city and we’re supposed to be helping each other. “

Help that may sometimes go unnoticed, but always appreciated.