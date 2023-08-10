City keeping pools open through September on weekends

The city normally has its pools open only during the summer, but is extending the weekend hours through September.

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will be keeping its pools open through September due to the extreme heat wave, it was announced Thursday.

The city had operated pools through the weekdays during the summer.

Pools at five sites will now be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. to offer residents relief from the heat.

The sites include: Stallings Gentilly; Joe Brown; Whitney Young, Treme and Federal City.

A $75,000 donation from the NOLA Coalition received earlier this summer, lifeguards saw a pay bump, with hourly wages rising from $16.72 to $18.71 starting July 13. We are committed to ensuring our community has safe, accessible options during these challenging times.