Orleans

New Orleans Pride Parade rolling this weekend after trash contract problems

Organizers confirmed to WWL-TV that the parade will take place on Saturday, June 11, at 6 p.m.
Credit: AP
Participants march in the "New Orleans Pride" parade, a gay pride parade, in New Orleans, Saturday, June 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pride Parade will happen this weekend after parade organizer secured a garbage contract.

The parade was in jeopardy last week as organizers struggled to find an affordable garbage contract, saying the only offer on the table was way too expensive.

“We’re not asking to not have to pay or have a deep discount, we’re just asking for something that’s reasonable,” parade organizer Sarah Manowitz said in an interview with WWL-TV last week.

Organizers confirmed to WWL-TV that the parade will take place on Saturday, June 11, at 6 p.m. starting at Elysian Fields and Decatur, then circling through the French Quarter and ending at Bourbon and Dumaine. 

Credit: WWLTV

