NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of supporters flocked to the CBD for an evening of singing, dancing and speeches, all in support of undocumented immigrants.

The Lights for Liberty organized a vigil on the sidewalk of the Poydras Plaza, the high-rise that houses New Orleans’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office.

The group invited the Office of Human Rights & Equity, Congreso of Day Laborers, Abuelas Responden and other support organizations to speak about the conditions in migrant detention camps, the reality that immigrants face when seeking legal counsel and the current policies in place concerning them.

Pastor Benjamin Groth of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, said "I think this is a huge issue in our community, both for people at large and the faith community."

Lights for Liberty’s Martha Alguera and Jenny Yanez were the initial organizers. Four weeks ago, they planned the event for July 12 until Hurricane Barry postponed the event by a week.

Despite the changed date, the crowds still came and even spilled out into the street, as supporters huddled together with flashlights, phone lights and candles.

"I'm happy with the turnout and I think we are going to spread from here," Alguera said. "This is just the first event of many that we hope to continue until the camps are closed."

Speeches were given in both English and Spanish, making sure the organizations' messages were understood by everyone.

“You don’t feel like you have to start something new or it's a steep hill to climb to get involved,” Groth said. “(The organizations will) tell you exactly what to do and how you can help. and that where you should show up.