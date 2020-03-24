NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Public Schools purchased 10,000 laptops to help students continue their educations from home.

“NOLA-PS is working in close coordination with schools to address the need for each student population and prepare the Chromebooks to adhere to each organization’s platform,” a statement from NOLAPS said. “The District is working quickly to have these much-needed resources received, programmed and distributed in a timely manner so that continuous learning can remain equitable for NOLA Public School students.”

Along with the laptops, 5,000 Wi-Fi hotspots have been purchased to help families who do not have a reliable internet connection at home. NOLA-PS is working on a plan to distribute the hotspots with different schools based on need, according to officials.

“It is imperative that we stem the loss of learning during this trying time,” said NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. “It is our job to help our students make this transition to learning at home as smooth as possible and ensure we are providing necessary and equitable tools for support and ongoing enrichment. Our priority is to make sure all of our families are staying connected to school during this unique time of need.”

