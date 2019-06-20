NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is launching a new social media campaign aimed at getting resident to clean out catch basins.

The "#2019CatchBasinChallenge" is pretty simple. If you run across a clogged catch basin, take "before" pictures of it. After you clean it, take more pictures and post them on social media with the proper hashtag.

And lastly, don't forget to nominate someone else to take on the task next.

According to the Department of Public Works, there are 72,124 catch basins throughout New Orleans. They often get clogged with trash and debris, and the city often has to remind residents to clean the drains to prevent flooding.

City councilmember Jay Banks will be cleaning out catch basins and nominating other city leaders to do the same.

“We aren’t asking you to accept any responsibility, but this country has a whole wave of challenge things going on. It’s a fun way to do it,” Banks said. “The one common denominator in New Orleans - whether you’re black or white, rich or poor, uptown, downtown, gay, straight - is flooding.”

After you clean the catch basin, check to see if the water drains when it rains. If it doesn't, report the catch basin to 311 or www.nola.gov/311.

---

