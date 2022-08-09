Queen's death hits hard in New Orleans

"It's a shame she went when she did because we are in troubled times right now."

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Queen Elizabeth II died after a reign of 70 years. She's the second longest reigning monarch in world history taking the throne when she was 25-years old. A memorial has been growing at the gates of Balmoral Castle and the queen is being remembered in New Orleans too.

The walls inside the Crown and Anchor English Pub in Algiers are covered by British novelties including pictures and figurines of the queen. Bradley Krejci worked as a bartender there for several years and still visits.

"This is the most real English pub in all of Louisiana I would say," Krejci said.

Patrons today are raising a glass to Queen Elizabeth II after learning of her death at 96 years old.

"The idea of royalty in general and the fact that she's the epitome of it, that standard everyone looks up to and no matter what," Krejci said. "We came from there and they set the standard."

The Queen sat on the throne longer than any monarch in Britain's history. The National WWII Museum in New Orleans shared photos in an article of the young queen as she was the first female of the royal family to be an active duty member of the British Armed Forces during WWII.

"There's value in that longevity really, a sense of continuity," said British-New Orleans musician Jon Cleary who was born in London. "I think she was a really class act, very dignified."

The Queen's 73-year-old son, Charles is now King. In a statement, he called the death of his mother a moment of great sadness. He said, "my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

"It's a shame she went when she did because we are in troubled times right now," Cleary said. "We have a new prime minister. There's a war in Europe."

Mayor Cantrell acknowledged the queen's passing.

"Our hearts are heavy," she said. "It's fascinating for a woman to reign as long as she did."

Cleary admired the Queen’s humor.

"I felt very proud to be British when she jumped out a helicopter with James Bond," Cleary said. "I know it sounds silly, but yea, she jumped out of a helicopter with James Bond. She had a great sense of humor. She was very loved and I think will be very missed."

The queen's husband of 73 years, Prince Phillip, died last year at 99 years old.