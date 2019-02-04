NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans quietly lowered the speeds that trigger traffic cameras in school zones earlier this year.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that the change went into effect sometime in February and was not announced by Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration.

The report says that the city has always allowed a "cushion" of a few miles per hour over the posted speed limit before the cameras are activated, even though the law allows for tickets anytime someone travels more than 20 mph near a school. That cushion has since been cut back.

Since 2012, drivers could travel up to six miles over the speed limit before getting a ticket in school zones and up to 10 miles per hour everywhere else there was a traffic camera. The New Orleans Advocate reached out to city leaders on what speeds will now result in a ticket but they did not get an answer.

In an email to the newspaper, Cantrell's office spokesperson Trey Caruso said that the city was tightening speed enforcement in school zones to encourage safer driving.

RELATED: Traffic camera issuing speeding tickets to parked car

"Going two miles over, or 10 miles over the limit: you're in violation either way. We want people to pay attention and be safe around our schools," the statement said.

It is unknown how many drivers have received tickets because of the speed limit change.

[Click here to read more on the New Orleans Advocate's website]