NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans rodent control workers fanned out across the French Quarter and baited 400 storm drains with rat poison Thursday.

The rodents come up through the drains, hit the rodenticide and die with 2-to-4 days.

The operation comes just days after a video went viral, showing large rats feasting inside a Decatur Street restaurant after closing time.

"The goal here is to provide enough bait for that particular area, so that the animals do feed on it and it will knock some of those rodents back," City Mosquito and Termite Control Board Director Claudia Riegel said.

The city took precautions to hang the bait out of reach of people and pets.

Q&A: How safe is the poison used to kill French Quarter rats?

Ecologist Michael Blum heads the New Orleans Rat Project, a comprehensive rodent study at Tulane University.

He says controlling the population of rats in the Quarter is a difficult task.

"Trying to find the means to control them you go directly to the source of the population," Blum said. "So, in the French Quarter that would be storm drains."

Blum added that every city block in the Quarter could harbor tens if not hundreds of rats.

"It's by the river, so with river traffic, you get introductions of rats," Blum said. "Secondarily, you have a very high density of human derived food sources."

Chris Caire from the Metairie based DA Exterminating says exterminators and the city can only do so much.

He maintains every property owner needs to clean up food sources and rat nesting sites and seal up holes inside and outside their building.

"The population is so great down here that we just don't need to give them and kind of advantage, " Caire said.

Caire added part of the problem in the Quarter is not every business is doing its part to control the rodent population.

"With all the common wall structures in the Quarter we can have a business that is doing everything that we ask and their neighbor is not doing anything, then I'm trying to keep the neighbor's rats out," Caire said. "If everybody can do its part, it would really help."

WATCH: Video shows rats in French Quarter eatery after hours

The researcher Blum watched the restaurant video and said it shows the resilience of the rats that live in the Quarter.

"They're smart and they go for where the best food may be," Blum said. "Normally, when you go down to the French Quarter and you're on the hunt for rats, the place to go is on the wharf and the riverfront. It's a bit unusual to see them inside, in particular as active as they were."

Exterminators say every time the city baits the storm drains, they see a significant dip in the rat population in the Quarter.

The city plans to inspect the drains in two weeks and re-bait if needed.

© 2018 WWL