New Orleans to receive another $155 million in federal recovery money

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will receive another $155 million in federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration announced Tuesday.
The money, coupled with $194 million the city had already received, brings the total allotment to New Orleans to $388 million.
“This is wonderful news for the residents of the City of New Orleans,” said Cantrell. “This commitment will allow us to address our critical public safety, housing, infrastructure and technology needs, as well as enhance basic city services and foster strategic economic development.”
While no firm plans for the funds were announced, the city has identified several projects that could get some of the money, including:
- $42 million for public safety to fund new equipment for the NOPD Training Academy and DNA Crime Lab, new police cars and ambulances, specialty equipment for NOEMS, replacement of the Fire Station Alerting System
- More than $100 million in generational economic and workforce development, including projects that will allow us to implement the Plan for Generational Economic Transformation, programs that support our culture bearers and expand the film industry, and programs that provide and support opportunities for our youth
- More than $95 million in affordable housing and public programs that provide direct support to residents
- $10-15 million for sanitation costs, convenience centers, and illegal dumping remediation
- $12 million for new and improved technology, including city-owned fiber infrastructure, an electric vehicle pilot with NOPD, overhauling the City’s permitting software, creating City Digital Learning Centers, and bringing in new solutions for document and work order management
- $5-10 million for improving maternal and child health in the city, and supporting health and hygiene needs for vulnerable populations