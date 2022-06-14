New Orleans to receive another $155 million in federal recovery money

The money, coupled with $194 million the city had already received, brings the total allotment to New Orleans to $388 million.

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will receive another $155 million in federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration announced Tuesday.

The money, coupled with $194 million the city had already received, brings the total allotment to New Orleans to $388 million.

“This is wonderful news for the residents of the City of New Orleans,” said Cantrell. “This commitment will allow us to address our critical public safety, housing, infrastructure and technology needs, as well as enhance basic city services and foster strategic economic development.”

While no firm plans for the funds were announced, the city has identified several projects that could get some of the money, including: