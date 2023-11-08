Red Dress Run to have extra water, shade area available to participants

The event raises money for local charities. But before you put on your red dress and lace up your sneakers, you’re going to want to check the forecast and hydrate.

Saturday, a sea of red will flood the French Quarter for the Red Dress Run.

“You will not be able to go anywhere in the downtown area without seeing at least several hundred, several thousand people in red dresses Saturday,” Cory O’Bryant, Beer Meister for the Red Dress run, said.

The Red Dress Run always happens the second weekend of August, but this year is hotter than normal. Our local weather experts say we’ll probably reach record highs. Our own WWLTV meteorologists say when the run starts at 9 A.M., we’ll already be in the upper 80s, and later in the day around 11 A.M., we’ll likely be under an excessive heat warning.

To help, organizers have taken some extra precautions.

“We have extra water that’ll be in the park and on the route. We’ve also have 100,000-foot plus area of shade in Crescent Park to keep the sun off you and the breeze off the Mississippi river,” O’Bryant said.

Everyone knows a big part of the Red Dress run is drinking. Organizers say while they want you to have fun, make sure you hydrate!