From the city of New Orleans' web site

*Note: A restaurant or business being allowed to reopen does not mean that business will elect to reopen. It's best to call or check the web site of a certain business...

Bolded items are specific requirements for businesses operating in Orleans Parish:





SHOPPING MALLS AND RETAIL STORES

Stores with exterior entrances limited to 25% of permitted occupancy. Stores within malls with no exterior entrances remain closed.

Curb-side pickup and online shopping are highly encouraged.

FOOD SERVICE ESTABLISHMENTS

Restaurants with table service should utilize a reservation or appointment system.

Only bars with a Louisiana Department of Health food permit are allowed to serve food with same restrictions as restaurant.

Outdoor seating is allowed.

Indoor seating is limited to 25% of permitted occupancy.

Tables must be arranged to keep parties at least six feet away from others.

Take out and delivery are highly encouraged.

No restaurant or food service establishment should serve any alcoholic beverage to a patron who is not also purchasing food.

Video poker is not allowed.

BEAUTY SALONS, BARBER SHOPS, AND NAIL SALONS

Service by reservation or appointment only.

Limited to 25% of permitted occupancy.

Chairs must be arranged to keep people at least six feet away from others.

Gloves must be worn and changed between customers.

HOUSES OF WORSHIP

Services are limited to 25% of permitted occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

No choirs permitted.

Six feet of distance between people and small groups must be maintained and crowd managers must be provided.

Seniors and people with serious medical conditions should continue to stay home.

Interior gathering spaces (ie fellowship halls, classrooms) cannot be used.

Community assistance services are permitted.

Online or drive-up services are highly encouraged.

CHILDCARE, EARLY LEARNING CENTERS, K-12 SCHOOL AND EXTRA CURRICULAR PROGRAMS

Limited to 10 people per group, including adults.

Contact sports are not permitted.

MOVIE THEATERS

Limited to 25% of permitted occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer .

. Six feet of distance between people and small groups must be maintained and crowd managers must be provided.

Seniors and people with serious medical conditions should continue to stay home.

Interior gathering spaces cannot be used.

MUSEUMS, ZOOS, AQUARIUMS

Limited to 25% of permitted occupancy.

Admission must be staggered using an appointment or reservation system.

Six feet of distance between people and small groups must be maintained and crowd managers must be provided.

Seniors and people with serious medical conditions should continue to stay home.

Interior gathering spaces cannot be used.

GYMS AND FITNESS CENTERS

Limited to 25% of permitted occupancy.

Contact sports and group fitness classes are not allowed.

Individual personal training allowed without physical touching and with strict social distancing.

Equipment and exercise areas must be arranged to keep people at least six feet away from others.

No use of locker rooms, showers, saunas, or spas allowed.

OFFICE BUILDINGS AND BUSINESSES

People who can work from home should continue to do so.

Limited to 25% of permitted occupancy.

Conference rooms limited to 10 people with six feet between each individual.

Virtual meetings are highly encouraged.

LIBRARIES

Limited to 25% of permitted occupancy.

Story time or other group events are not permitted.

OUTDOOR RECREATION SPACES, SPORTS COMPLEXES, PARKS AND PLAYGROUNDS

Parks and playgrounds can reopen, but residents must avoid close contact with others.

Permitted sports include running, biking, lap swimming, tennis, golf, archery, curling, softball, and baseball. No spectating from bleachers nor dugout use will be allowed.

Contact sports are not permitted.

RACETRACKS

No spectators allowed.

Casinos and video poker not allowed.

Not Allowed in Phase One

Casinos and video poke

Spas, tattoo and massage parlors

Live entertainment, amusement and event venues

Children's Museums

Bars without food permits

Private gatherings with more than a reasonable household size