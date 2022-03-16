$75 million for New Orleans residents whose homes were built on landfill

Questions remain on how and when the settlement money will be distributed.

NEW ORLEANS — A group of New Orleans residents whose homes were built on a toxic landfill decades ago have won a $75 million court judgement against the city and others, the Housing Authority of New Orleans and the local school board.

Issued earlier this week, Judge Nicole Sheppard's ruling said 5,000 residents are entitled to $75 million for emotional distress and property damage, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

Her ruling says the housing authority and school board are liable for building two residential communities — Gordon Plaza and Press Park — and Moton Elementary School on top of the Agriculture Street landfill, which was later named a federal Superfund site.

The city said it was reviewing the ruling.

“This is a big deal for the residents of Agriculture Street,” said Suzette Bagneris, a lead attorney representing residents.

“It’s good news that will hopefully get some of us off this nasty landfill,” said Perkins, a member of Residents of Gordon Plaza Inc., a nonprofit representing the subdivision’s residents. But he was skeptical about how much residents will benefit.

As of late November, the city had more than 560 outstanding judgments and settlements in state and federal courts, with some dating back 25 years, according to a Times-Picayune ' New Orleans Advocate analysis of city law department records.

Also, in the past, some residents have complained that Bagneris and other legal representatives have gained wealth off the hardships of some Gordon Plaza residents. The newspaper reported roughly half of an earlier $14 million settlement between residents and the housing authority's insurance companies went to Bagneris, four other lawyers and a court-appointed administrator.