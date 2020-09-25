New Orleans restaurants can serve alcohol in drive-thru, takeout and curbside

The new rules go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.

NEW ORLEANS — Restaurants that serve alcohol will now be able to get it to their customers via drive-thru, takeout and curbside pickup, the city of New Orleans announced Friday afternoon in an email and on Twitter.

The restaurants are already allowed to serve alcohol to people who dine in at their tables.

The new rules go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.

Restaurants may still not serve alcohol at bars and they have to finish serving alcohol by 11 p.m.

Bars are not allowed to be open on their own, but may seek permits to operate as a restaurant and serve alcohol under similar limitations given to restaurants.

Restaurants are still capped at a 50 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent capacity outdoors, though masks must be worn when a customer is not eating or drinking and social distancing of six feet between tables is still required.

Earlier this week the city's health director, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, hinted that if the numbers stay as low as they've been in New Orleans that more easing of restrictions could be announced next week.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.