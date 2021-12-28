New Orleans to resume some curbside recycling next week

Curbside recycling was suspended as the city worked to stabilize solid waste collections before Hurricane Ida.

NEW ORLEANS — Curbside recycling will return to some parts of New Orleans in early January, the city's Department of Sanitation announced on Tuesday.

Residents in Service Area 1 can place recycling bins curbside for collection on Tuesday of each week starting on Jan. 3. Curbside recycling is active in the French Quarter and Downtown Development District.

City leaders say curbside recycling will resume in Service Area 2 when a new contract has been awarded in 2022.

The Elysian Fields Recycling Drop-Off will continue to be open weekly on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. in 2022.

Residents should begin using their City-issued recycling cart for curbside pickup with the following eligible items only:

Plastics #1 (soda/water bottles) and #2 (milk/juice/shampoo/detergent containers)

Newspapers, junk mail, phone books, catalogs, office paper

Corrugated cardboard

Boxboard (cereal boxes/soft drink boxes)

Small aluminum and steel cans

Residents should not place their recyclables in plastic bags for curbside collection. View a full list of items that can be recycled curbside and how to sort them here.

Curbside recycling was suspended as the city worked to stabilize solid waste collections before Hurricane Ida.