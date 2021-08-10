New Orleans to resume parking enforcement starting Sunday

In a statement published Friday, the Department of Public Works said the city has been lenient with parking rules as residents recover from Hurricane Ida.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans' public works department will begin standard parking enforcement and towing operations across the city starting on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Any cars parked on neutral grounds and sidewalks should be moved before 7 a.m. on Sunday or could be subject to parking enforcement. Residents can review the city's Parking 101 guide from the City’s Parking Division to avoid citations and ensure that their vehicle is parked safely.