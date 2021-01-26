New Orleans could roll back COVID restrictions this week

"We do anticipate some easement of the restrictions and that is due to the hard work people have done."

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans officials are likely easing the city's coronavirus restrictions this week, as the virus' spread slows in Orleans Parish.

According to City Spokesman Beau Tidwell, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno will announce new guidelines at a press conference Wednesday.

"We do anticipate some easement of the restrictions and that is due to the hard work people have done," Tidwell said. "We are grateful that everyone listened to the guidelines. People, by and large, obeyed the guidelines, and as a result, we did see those metrics go down in some key ways."

Modified Phase 1

New Orleans went back to a "modified Phase 1" on Jan. 8, banning all gatherings with people outside of your immediate household and limiting businesses to 25% capacity.

State regulations shut down indoor bar service in New Orleans due to high testing positivity.

As of Tuesday, one percent of Louisiana’s population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly 47,000 people across the state have completed the vaccine series, according to figures published by the Louisiana Department of Health. Another 264,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccines.

Louisiana reported an additional 31 deaths and 2,654 new cases of COVID-19. Hospitalizations, which have recently dropped to the lowest level since late December, rose slightly on Monday. In total, 1,646 COVID-19 positive patients were hospitalized across the state.

The Louisiana numbers are similar to a national trend. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in the U.S. has fallen to about 110,000 from a high of 132,000 on Jan. 7.

