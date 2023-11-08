New Orleans Saints unveil new renovations to Superdome

“There’s not a better building in the NFL,” Saints President Dennis Lauscha said.

NEW ORLEANS — Friday, the New Orleans Saints unveiled raft of new renovations to the Caesars Superdome.

“There’s not a better building in the NFL,” Saints President Dennis Lauscha said. “I don’t care what anybody wants to say. When you start breaking down and you start looking at all the things this building delivers. I know I’m biased, but this is a hell of a building.”

The improvements are hard to miss.

The old system of ramps has been replaced by new crisscrossing escalators that take visitors from the lower bowl to the plaza level.

The concourses have been widened.

There are new modern concession stands and grab and go markets throughout the stadium.

There are also additional ADA-compliant seating areas, new bar and club lounges and more bathrooms.

This is the third of four phases in the half-billion-dollar renovation.

“We’ve been through multiple renovations over the years, particularly the one after Katrina and the one in 2009 and 10, but this one is truly transformational,” ASM Global VP Doug Thornton said.

The Saints organization also asked city officials for safety improvements outside the dome.

With the recent increase in car break-ins and thefts during events, the team held a series of conversations with Mayor Latoya Cantrell and her staff.

“We’ve talked to the city,” Lauscha said. “They’ve been very responsive. They understand what our issues are.”

Security plans are still being finalized, but it is expected to include a requirement that private parking lots have a deputized officer on site during the games.

The plan would also include better lighting in and around the dome where fans park and additional security camera towers.

There would also be a public service campaign warning fans to park safely and leave their guns at home.

“We’ve talked to the mayor and her people, and the police chief and they all assured us they will give their best effort to make sure our fans are safe,” Lauscha said.

All the Superdome renovations are expected to be completed before the global reveal during the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans. It will also mark the 50th anniversary of the stadium.

Here is the Saints statement on security plan:

“The New Orleans Saints make the health and safety of our fans and their property the highest priority in the game day experience.



With the recent increase in car break-in’s and thefts during events- we have taken a very proactive approach regarding trying to find a solution- we have had a number of conversations with Mayor Cantrell and she has been very responsive to our concerns.



In recent meetings, Mayor Cantrell has availed her public safety team - including NOPD, Homeland Security, and Criminal Coordination to work with us to devise a plan to ensure the public can safely enjoy Saints games and other events at the Caesars Superdome.



As recent as this past week, calls have been ongoing and we are working collaboratively and together on strategies and a plan that will help ensure public safety.



There are a number of specific security measures that they (office of public safety) plan to employ and the plan is still being finalized.



The Mayor’s Office has been cooperative and responsive, and we are eager to work alongside the City's public safety agencies to ensure a safe Saints fan experience.



While this is not an area that the New Orleans Saints have authority in policing - we are working to make fan safety a priority - and engaging with the Mayor’s office to find solutions.”

Greg Bensel

Senior Vice President

New Orleans Saints