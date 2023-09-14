Cardell Hayes retrial won't start Monday amid speculation of a plea deal

WWL-TV Investigator Mike Perlstein says that witnesses who were scheduled to testify in the retrial have been told they aren’t needed Monday.

NEW ORLEANS — A scheduled retrial in the case of Cardell Hayes, who was previously convicted in the shooting death of former Saints player Will Smith is now off.

WWL-TV Investigator Mike Perlstein says that witnesses who were scheduled to testify in the retrial have been told they aren’t needed Monday, the day the trial was supposed to begin. That sets the stage for a plea being entered by Hayes on Monday.

NOLA.com reported Wednesday that Hayes had agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the shooting. WWL-TV also knows that a second hearing in the case has been set for Wednesday, presumably for sentencing by Judge Camille Buras.

Earlier Thursday, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said that despite the report on NOLA.com no plea deal has been agreed to.

“There is no plea deal,” he said in an email sent to news outlets Thursday afternoon. “No reduction of charges has been offered by this office.”

Hayes was convicted by a 10-2 jury vote in December 2016 in the shooting death of Smith and the shooting of his wife, Racquel, in both of her legs.

Hayes was released on bond pending a new trial in 2021 after the Supreme Court ruled against non-unanimous jury verdicts.