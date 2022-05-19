Brother Martin adds security, excuses absences after threat

The school would not reveal the exact nature of that threat, but it was apparently written graffiti in a bathroom.

NEW ORLEANS — Officials at Brother Martin High School confirm a threat on campus which caused them to have extra security and allow students to stay home Thursday if they felt unsafe.

In a written statement, the school told WWL-TV, "After being made aware of anonymous graffiti in the restroom stall on Monday threatening the safety of our school, we immediately notified law enforcement officials and worked with a number of officials in NOPD, all of whom deemed the graffiti to be not credible. Since that time, we have been in regular communication with NOPD. In situations like these, we follow the guidance, experience, and expertise of our immediate contacts in law enforcement.”

New Orleans police also sent this written statement, “The NOPD is investigating a complaint of threats in the 4400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The investigation is ongoing and the Third District is working with the school administration. There has been an increased police presence to monitor the complaint.”

Some parents called the WWL-TV newsroom with concerns about the school’s response to the incident.

In an email to parents, Brother Martin gave them the option of keeping students at home.

“I understand that this situation is unsettling. If you feel it is best that you do not send your son to school, please know that we understand and support your decision and that his absence will be excused.”

According to Brother Martin, school officials are working to address concerns with specific students and their parents.

“Naturally, there are now a number of rumors circulating regarding this issue, which we cannot control. However, we are following up with all of the information we have, both fact and rumor, and we have communicated all of that information to the detectives working with us."

The school says it will maintain stepped up security on campus.